Poonch/Mandi,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 11:54 PM

Man dies in mishap

Poonch/Mandi,
UPDATED: December 3, 2020, 11:54 PM
A man got killed in a tractor accident that took place in Baila Mandi village of PoonchMandi on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Muhammad Nishad son of Muhammad Rashid resident of Baila Mandi village.

Police said that a tractor plying on Baila Mandi road fell from road and plunged in roadside gorge.

“Man travelling on tractor got critically injured and was shifted to local civil hospital where he died.” said police adding that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in Mandi police station.

