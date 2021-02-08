Man dies in road mishap

A middle-aged man today lost his life in a road mishap near Bakshi Nagar.

“The driver of the car lost control over the speedy vehicle and it collided with parfait,” said police. The driver had serious head injury and he was rushed to the GMC Jammu for treatment. However, he breathed his last.

Police have identified the deceased person as Sanjay Choudhary (50), son of Vijay Mahajan, near KC Emporium Shakti Nagar in Jammu.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary room of the hospital for postmortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in this regard.