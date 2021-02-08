Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 1:56 AM

Man dies in road mishap

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 1:56 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A middle-aged man today lost his life in a road mishap near Bakshi Nagar.

“The driver of the car lost control over the speedy vehicle and it collided with parfait,” said police. The driver had serious head injury and he was rushed to the GMC Jammu for treatment. However, he breathed his last.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

Police have identified the deceased person as Sanjay Choudhary (50), son of Vijay Mahajan, near KC Emporium Shakti Nagar in Jammu.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary room of the hospital for postmortem. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in this regard.

Related News