GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 5:22 PM

Man found dead in J&K's Poonch; heart attack suspected

Manzoor Ahmed, a resident of Rajpura Mandi was found dead on the bank of river near Dak Banglow Mandi.
A local resident was found dead near Dak Bungalow Mandi in Jammu’s Poonch district on Monday with officials suspecting a heart attack as the cause of his death.

An official told Greater Kashmir that Manzoor Ahmed, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Rajpura Mandi was found dead on the bank of a stream near Dak Banglow Mandi.

He said a team of police later reached the spot and shifted the body to Sub District Hospital Mandi. As per the initial reports, the man died due to heart attack even as more details are awaited, the official added.

