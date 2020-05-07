Man injured in cross-LoC shelling

A man was injured here during shelling from across the Line of Control on Thursday, an official said.

He said the man received splinter injuries in shelling by Pakistan army, in Qasba village along the LoC. He was shifted to a local hospital where from he was referred to a Jammu hospital for advanced treatment.

District Magistrate Poonch, Rahul Yadav said Pakistan violated ceasefire and resorted to shelling in many villages, including Qasba, Kirni and Shahpur, along the LoC. He identified the injured as Nisar Ali, son of Bahadur Ali