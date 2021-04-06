Jammu, Latest News
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 2:52 PM

Man injured in leopard attack in Jammu's Gandhi Nagar; wild cat captured alive

Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Anil Attri earlier told Greater Kashmir that they received information about a leopard cub roaming in the area following which they sent their teams to capture it.
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: April 6, 2021, 2:52 PM
As a Wildlife team tried to capture the wild cat, a seemingly adult leopard, it pounces on a man while a second man manages to scare it away with a stick. Image Source: Screengrab
As a Wildlife team tried to capture the wild cat, a seemingly adult leopard, it pounces on a man while a second man manages to scare it away with a stick. Image Source: Screengrab

A bystander was injured in his face by a fierce leopard on the loose which the Wildlife Department officials managed to capture alive in Green Belt Park area of posh Gandhi Nagar area of Jammu on Tuesday, eyewitnesses said.

Wildlife Warden, Jammu, Anil Attri earlier told Greater Kashmir that they received information that a cub of a leopard had been spotted roaming in the area following which they sent their teams to capture it.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Five injured in gas cylinder blast in downtown Srinagar

Representational Image

PDP's DDC member resigns from party in north Kashmir's Bandipora

File photo/ GK

Weather to remain erratic in J&K till Wednesday afternoon

India wants peaceful coexistence with Pakistan: Lt Gen (Retd) Hasnain

As the rescue team of Wildlife Department officials was trying to capture the wild cat, a seemingly adult leopard as seen in a purported video of the incident circulating on the internet, it pounces on a man while a second man manages to scare it away with a rod or a stick.

Officials and eyewitnesses too confirmed to Greater Kashmir that a man had been injured in the attack by the wild cat which the Wildlife Department officials managed to capture alive after tranquilization.

They identified the injured as Ganga Ram, who an official said has been shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News