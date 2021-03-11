Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 12:17 AM

Manipulation Of DoB | CB searches residences of former Special Secretary Home Deptt

UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 12:17 AM
Crime Branch (CB) Jammu today conducted simultaneous searches at the houses of former Special Secretary (Legal) Home Department J&K at Jammu and Budgam.

Officials said that the team of Crime Branch Jammu conducted simultaneous searches at the residences of the accused namely Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Ganai (former Special Secretary (Legal) Home Department J&K), son of Abdul Salam Ganai, at his Jammu and Budgam in Kashmir residences.

These searches were conducted for his involvement in forging and manipulating his own date of birth in his service/official records in connivance with others in order to take illegal monetary gains for himself and enjoy powers as Senior Legal Officer to illegally remain four more years in Government service of the Union Territory, said the officials.

They said the accused has been superannuated by the Jammu and Kashmir Government retrospectively as on March 31, 2019 from the post of Special Secretary (Legal) Home Department J&K.

“Multiple teams headed by senior officers conducted simultaneous searches in the presence of Executive Magistrates Ist class. During searches documents, electronic gadgets and incriminating material have been seized,” the officials added.

They said after due scrutiny of the seized articles, expert opinion would be sought wherever required by the Crime Branch to substantiate the charges against the accused with scientific evidence. Further investigation of the case is going on.

A case in this regard has been registered against him under FIR Number 14 of 2021 under section 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120-B RPC, r/w sec. 5 (2) P.C Act Police Station Crime Branch in Jammu.

