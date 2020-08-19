Many migrant KPs join Apni Party

Over a dozen migrant Kashmiri Pandits (KPs) on Wednesday joined Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) at the party headquarters here.

The programme was organised under the leadership of senior party leaders, Muhammed Dilawar Mir and Vijay Bakaya.

During the programme, the duo welcomed the workers into the party. Mir said the party stands for unity of J&K and assured they will leave no stone unturned to resolve issues of the migrant KPs.

Bakaya said the party would respond to their problems and get them resolved. The duo said the party because of its “vision of pragmatic politics” would prosper and grow in strength.