Maratha Basti declared red zone, lockdown imposed

District Magistrate (DM) Jammu, Sushma Chauhan on Thursday imposed strict lockdown and tight perimeter control in Maratha Basti, Sector 5, Ward No. 54, Police Station Trikuta Nagar of district Jammu.

An order issued by the DM read that under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Maratha Basti, Sector 5, Ward No. 54, Police Station Trikuta Nagar of district Jammu has been declared as containment /red zone strict lockdown and tight perimeter control has been imposed in the area, except for essential needs.

Accordingly, the SOPs issued by the State Executive Committee vide its order number 38-JK-DMRRR of 2020 dated 14-4-2020 shall apply to the above specified areas. However, for any medical emergency, individuals can contact 24X7 control rooms at 0191-2571616, 0191-2571912 and necessary facilitation shall be done.

As per the order issued today by the DM, “Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005.”