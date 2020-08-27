Massive COVID19 testing drive begins in Jammu

Authorities have started a massive antigen testing drive to cover vulnerable places in Jammu to stop spread of pandemic.

Under the drive, the authorities shall conduct tests of an estimated 19,150 people including shopkeepers, different service providers, bankers, government officials and journalists in Jammu.

For this, a coordinated campaign has been launched with the help of the health, revenue and police departments to identify infected persons and to provide them timely care.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Jammu with the help of Tehsildars and Station House Officers (SHOs) of the respective areas has started testing.

From 26 to 30 August, the administration has set a target to test around 13,125 people in the district. “Besides, the antigen tests of the officials in all the government departments and journalists will be done from August 30 to September 1 which includes the Director Information and Press Club of Jammu,” sources said.

In this process, a total of 6025 persons comprising government employees and 100 journalists will be tested for covid19 in aggressive sampling drive.

The administration has also constituted different teams for 36 places to conduct rapid antigen tests in areas like Talab Tillo, Mubarak Mandi, Digana, Sainik Colony, Nanak Nagar, Sidra, Gujjar Nagar, Bathindi, Qasim Nagar, Kabir Basti, Talab Khitikan and other identified places.

This drive to collect antigen test has already been conducted in areas like Gole Market Apsara Road, Nai Basti, Trikuta Nagar (mini and main), Satwari, WareHouse, Canal Road, Talab Tillo, Anand Nagar, Bohri, Paloura, Muthi including Mandi, Shakti Nagar, Rajpura, and Bakshi Nagar.

An official said that the number of positive cases in the district has increased with intensified sampling campaigns.

The administration has also identified KC Morh Market, Jewel, Chand Nagar, Gummat Market, New Plot, market near High Court, Janipur, Bantalab, Amphalla, Panjtirthi, CPO Road, Kachi Chawni, Parade and Link Road where the anti-gen test will be conducted on August 27.

The sampling would be conducted in Purani Mandi, Patel Bazar, Raj Tilak Road, Vegetable Market Parade, Pacca Danga, Lakhdata Bazaar, Kanak Mandi, Rajinder Bazaar, Jain Bazaar, Raghunath Bazaar and Shalamar Chowk on August 28.

The antigen tests which started on August 26 will continue till September 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the GMC Jammu has increased the number of beds in the Isolation Ward of the hospital to 200 including 91 Intensive Care Unit beds along with 71 ventilators.

This has been done on the direction of Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo.

Dulloo has directed to the hospital authorities “to ensure that isolation beds in GMC Jammu are equipped and made fully functional by today evening.”

Similarly, the facilities for delivery of covid positive patients should be created immediately in SMGS hospital in Jammu as an alternative to the facilities available in GMC Gandhi Nagar.