Mediation training must for making judicial system more effective: CJ Gita Mittal

Mediation and Conciliation Committee of the High Court Saturday successfully concluded the 40-hour online mediation training sessions for judicial officers of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh.

Speaking at the valedictory session, Patron-in-Chief, Chief Justice of High Court, Justice Gita Mittal emphasised on the need for imparting mediation training to the judicial officers for making the judicial system more effective and useful.

She said that judicial work could not be performed by mere intelligence and knowledge.

“In addition, it requires wisdom, intellect and compression of the full impact of orders and deeply ingrained sense of justice. Training not only gives exposure but also moulds the personality of the judge,” the Chief Justice said.

She said that the training further updates the knowledge by absorbing and assimilating new techniques and provides opportunities for interactive sessions amongst the officers and the resources persons so that all their doubts are put to rest.

Highlighting the importance of mediation and conciliation, the Chief Justice said it was a prime tool for resolving the disputes in the alternate dispute resolution mechanism.

She said that the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism was assuming significance worldwide and the adversarial system of justice delivery system was embracing it substantially.

“The ADR is one of the most vital and important gifts of legislature to the people of the country which needs far and wide publication, so that the people are benefited,” she said.