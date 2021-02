ICDS Project Ghagwal today organised Home augmented iron rich food recipe demonstration cum medical camp under POSHAN Abhiyan, here at Panchayat Ghar Tapyal. District programme Officer, ICDS Project, Samba, Anu Behl was the chief guest on the occasion.

She was accompanied by Medical Officer, Dr Rimpee; Child Development Project Officer Ghagwal and Supervisors of ICDS project Ghagwal.