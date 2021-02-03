MHA launches cyber crime volunteer course

Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has launched a programme for recruiting cyber crime volunteer framework.

A statement of Police issued here said that the information about the programme could be accessed on http://cybercrime.gov.in.

It said that under this initiative, any Indian citizen could get associated by registering in any of three categories of cyber volunteer – Cyber Volunteer Unlawful Content Flagger for identifying online illegal and unlawful content like child pornography, rape and gang rape, militancy, radicalization, anti-national activities and reporting to the government; Cyber Awareness Promoter for creating awareness about cyber crime among citizen including vulnerable groups like women, children and elderly, and rural population; Cyber Expert for dealing with specific domains of cybercrime, forensics, network forensics, malware analysis, memory analysis and cryptography.