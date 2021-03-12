Editor's Picks, Jammu, Today's Paper
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 1:16 AM

Militant arrested with Chinese pistol in Doda: IGP Jammu

SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 13, 2021, 1:16 AM
IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in this file picture
IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh in this file picture

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh Friday said a militant was arrested with a Chinese pistol with rounds and a silencer in Doda district.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Singh said that the joint teams of 10 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group, and SSB 7 Bn, and CRPF 76 Bn launched searches in village Bikheryan in Doda.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

He said that the forces recovered three Chinese pistols with 5 magazines and 15 Chinese rounds, and a silencer from the house of Ghulam Ahmad of Bikhryan.

Following intelligence inputs, he said Ahmad’s son Firdous, a militant was apprehended from his house.

“He might have joined militant ranks a few months back,” Singh said.

Related News