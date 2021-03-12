Militant arrested with Chinese pistol in Doda: IGP Jammu

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, Mukesh Singh Friday said a militant was arrested with a Chinese pistol with rounds and a silencer in Doda district.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Singh said that the joint teams of 10 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operation Group, and SSB 7 Bn, and CRPF 76 Bn launched searches in village Bikheryan in Doda.

He said that the forces recovered three Chinese pistols with 5 magazines and 15 Chinese rounds, and a silencer from the house of Ghulam Ahmad of Bikhryan.

Following intelligence inputs, he said Ahmad’s son Firdous, a militant was apprehended from his house.

“He might have joined militant ranks a few months back,” Singh said.