Militant hideout busted near LoC in J&K's Poonch, arms and ammunition recovered: police

Security forces on Saturday claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from a militant hideout busted in Qasba village near Line of Control in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that the hideout was unearthed by army and police during a joint search operation in the said village.

SSP Poonch, Dr Vinod Kumar said arms and ammunition including an AK rifle, AK magazine, thirty bullets, two pistols and a pistol magazine was recovered from the hideout.

Further searches were going on in the area when this report was filed.