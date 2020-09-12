Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 3:17 AM

Militant module busted in Mendhar: Police

Representational pic
Police on Saturday said it busted a militant module here by arresting two persons and recovering arms and ammunition from their possession.

A statement said on a specific input joint forces of Army, Mendhar police and SOG, Jammu “intercepted the couriers of arms, ammunitions and explosives along with other subversive material.”

A statement a case (FIR 217/2020) under relevant sections of Unlawful Activity Prevention Act has been registered at police station Mendher.

“The details of the recovery made include three Chinese pistol, six pistol magazines, to pistol rounds, 11 hand grenades, one wireless set, one IED, two batteries, two flags, one mobile phone, one charger, one pen drive and other related materials to IED,” said the statement.

