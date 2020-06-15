Militants trying to escalate violence in J&K: DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Monday said Pakistan-backed militants were trying to scale up violence and disturb peace in Kashmir.

The DGP, who visited Doda to review security situation, said a group of militants had infiltrated from the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

“The group of three militants was neutralized the same day, and one militant was eliminated later on,” the DGP said.

He said another group of militants which had sneaked in from the International Border were also killed at Ban Toll Plaza.

The DGP said the security grid was not only alert on the LoC, but in hinterland as well.

“The security forces are alert to foil any attempt to disturb peace,” the DGP said. “In the past 17 days, the security forces have gunned down 27 militants belonging to different militant outfits like Lashker-e-Toiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Muhammed, in Kashmir,” he said.

The DGP killing of militants in Kashmir “has shaken Pakistan.” “Now, they are trying to fuel violence and that is why they didn’t close the launch pads even during winter.”

He said a group of militant was “pushed in from across the Line of Control in Keran sector on March 31. All five of them, who had sneaked into this side, were killed by the security forces,” the DGP said.

He said the border grid was active to foil any infiltration bid from across the LoC.

“Similarly, we have also strengthened the internal security grid to neutralize those who succeed in infiltrating to this side,” said the DGP.

He said only one militant was active in Doda as “anti-militancy operations in Kishtwar have broken their back.”

“Doda is almost militancy free,” he said.