Minor among 3 killed in Samba mishaps

At least three persons, including a two-year-old child, were killed in two separate incidents in Samba district on Wednesday.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma said that a two-year-old child was hit by a car and he died on spot at Vijaypur.

“We have identified the car driver and investigation in the case is on,” he added.

The deceased minor has been identified as Shivam (2), resident of Rajasthan, at present Vijaypur.

Meanwhile, a 35-year old woman and a 12-year old girl were killed when a train ran over them near Vijaypur Railway Station. The train was on its way from Delhi to Jammu and the mishap occurred when both the victims were crossing the railway track, said the SSP Samba. “The identity of the victims could not be established,” he added.

“GRP was investigating in this case,” he said.