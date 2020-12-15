Modalities reviewed for setting up private ITIs in JK

Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon Tuesday chaired a meeting to discuss modalities for establishment of private ITIs in Jammu and Kashmir.

Threadbare discussions were held on various issues related to the functioning and establishment of new private ITIs as per the guidelines and norms of the Directorate General of Training (DGT) and the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Director, Skill Development, Sajad Hussain Ganai told the meeting about the rules and norms for establishment of new ITIs besides apprising about the admission process in government as well as private institutions in J&K.

He said that about 12,000 students took admission in different trades in government ITIs of entire J&K.

Samoon said that all the ITIs had set up their own workshops to train the student for generating their livelihood.