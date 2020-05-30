Modi 2.0 brought miseries to poor, unemployed youth: Congress

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) on Saturday termed Modi 2.0 as a Government of “mis-governance”, saying it brought economic crisis in the country and miseries for J&K youth.

“While economy of the country was struggling, the Modi government dedicated itself to destroying the social and secular fabric of society. It blatantly attacked the very foundations of the Constitution and democracy and weekend the federal structure of the country,” said Ravinder Sharma, Chief Spokespersons of the party.

He said one year of Modi 2.0 in continuation of five years, has proved to be “worst” as the economic structure of the country has “totally shattered and unemployment and prices are on the peak.”

Sharma said Coronoavirus hit the world in 2020, but in its first term also, Modi government took wrong decisions like demonetisation and disoriented GST which brought economy of the country on weakest phase.

Reacting on completion of one year of Prime Minister headed government at the Centre, Sharma said, “The economic structure has gone worst day by day due to poor economic policy and there seems no hope of its revival.”

The former legislator said owing to the weak economic policies, unemployment and inflation has added manifold in the country.

“Downgrading Jammu and Kashmir State to the Union Territory was another ‘big blunder’ made by his Government,” Sharma said, “The historical state lost its identity after it was downgraded to the UT. Modi Government has hurt the sentiments of people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Sharma slamming the Centre for having no policy for youth of Jammu and Kashmir said, the Government lacks vision for J&K youth and they have no policy for them.

He said the promise made that no one will lose its job due to prevailing crisis was merely “eyewash”. “The curbs laid after abrogation of Article 370 still exists and many leaders of mainstream political parties are under detention due to which the political activity has shrunk in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.