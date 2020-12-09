Modi Govt for betterment of border people: V K Singh

Constant steps are being taken by the Modi government at New Delhi for the betterment and development of the border people.

A statement issued here said that V K Singh while addressing a gathering in border village Kotli Raiyan said the government took many historic decisions for Jammu and Kashmir which the previous governments could not take in 70 years.

Singh was canvassing for BJP candidate Chaudhary Sham Lal from Block Suchetgarh in RS Pura for the District Development Council (DDC) polls. He said that getting DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir was also historic as never before these elections had been in the state.

Singh said that the previous governments had made big claims to strengthen the Panchayati Raj, but these claims proved to be completely hollow. The former General said that the people living in the border areas were working as soldiers on the border and continuously boost the morale of the soldiers posted on the border.

He said that the government at the Centre fulfilled an old demand of the people by removing Article 370 from J&K.