Modi Govt laid network of roads: Jitendra

Union Minister Jitendra Singh Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government laid a network of roads in Ramnagar.

A statement issued here said that while addressing a public meeting at Kaghote, Singh said that Modi-led government was instrumental in laying a network of roads connecting the villages in Ramnagar and new road projects under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) had been undertaken to connect even those villages which were yet to be connected.

Singh said that before 2014 even the road to the main city of Ramnagar was not upgraded and the BRO bridge had also been made functional only two years ago. He said the main town of Ramnagar did not have a sports facility and that a full-fledged sports stadium for youth had come up with the Central funds during the last four years.

Singh said that the people who were questioning the development done by the Modi government had neither capacity nor resources to address the demands of the people.

He said that the very purpose of conducting District Development Council (DDC) polls was that local body representatives get empowered enough to decide the priorities at panchayat, block and district level, and accordingly make the plans.