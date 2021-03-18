Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: March 19, 2021, 12:07 AM

Mohapatra chairs EC meet for registration of manufacturing, service sector units under IDS

Union Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Dr. Guruprasad Mohapatra today chaired a meeting of Empowered Committee (EC) for consideration of registration of manufacturing and service sector units under Industrial Development Scheme (IDS)-2017 of J&K, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Ranjan Prakash Thakur, Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries & commerce Kashmir Nazim Zai Khan attended the meeting on behalf of J&K government.

During the meeting, 05 cases from Jammu Division and 05 cases from Kashmir Division were placed before the Empowered Committee for consideration of registration under IDS-2017, which were cleared by the Empowered Committee.

It is pertinent to mention that the total investment in cases cleared by the Empowered Committee is to the tune of Rs. 64.48 crore and these units shall be able to generate employment for about 795 persons.

