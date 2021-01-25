'More than 15,000 COVID19 vaccine inoculations done in J&K'

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, AtalDulloo Monday said that marching briskly towards its target of inoculating 1,12,893 healthcare workers, J&K had already inoculated about 15,403 workers in more than 100 sessions conducted across J&K.

These remarks were made in a meeting today chaired by.

Dulloo was chairing a meeting attended by Director Health Services Jammu, DG Planning (H&ME), a representative from UNDP and CMOs, Medical Superintendants and health officers while the Principal GMC Srinagar, Director Health Services, Kashmir and Kashmir-based CMOs and Medical Superintendents attended the meeting through video conferencing.

It was given in the meeting that more than 4000 workers had been vaccinated today and the pace was gaining momentum with each passing day.

It was informed that a total of 15403 health workers had received the vaccine till date among the target of 1,12,893 workers.

The Financial Commissioner asked the officers to double the number of sites and also increase the target of daily inoculations to be achieved.

He asked them to achieve a target of at least 8000 inoculations in the next working day.

Dulloo advised them to tap the untapped areas as people there were eagerly waiting to receive the vaccine. He asked them to create awareness among the people and dispel any notions, if found anywhere regarding the efficiency of this vaccine.

The meeting was informed that the target population would be vaccinated within the set deadline as, in the coming days, more and more inoculations would be done at added sites identified earlier.