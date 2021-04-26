Move offices of HoDs to remain functional in Sgr, Jmu: Govt

The J&K government Monday said that the offices of the Heads of the Departments which move in full from the winter capital to the summer capital would continue to remain functional both at Srinagar and Jammu.

“The offices of the Heads of the Departments which move in camp shall also continue to remain functional both at Srinagar as well as Jammu,” said an order issued by Commissioner Secretary to the Government, M K Dwivedi.

“In continuation to the Government Order No 354-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 20 April 2021, and keeping in view the decision taken to defer the annual Darbar Move for the Summer Session 2021, because of the recent COVID-19 situation in J&K along with the decision for stationing secretariat departments and staff vide Government Order No 365-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 25 April 2021, it is hereby ordered that the move offices of the Heads of the Departments which move in full should also continue to remain functional both at Jammu as well as Srinagar. The offices of the Heads of the Departments which move in camp should also continue to remain functional both at Srinagar as well as Jammu,” read the government Order No 378-JK (GAD) of 2021.

As per the order, the Administrative Secretaries should ensure arrangements for smooth functioning of the offices of these Heads of the Departments at both the locations and the employees should work at the location of the Heads of the Department allotted to them as per the orders to be issued by their Administrative Departments.

Referring to annexure to the order containing the primary location of the ‘In full and In Camp’ move HoDs, the order said that it would be for the duration of the deferment of annual Darbar Move.

“The Administrative Secretaries should ensure that for a HoD stationed at one location, the next ranked officer is available at the other location. The HoDs should ensure that they are accessible to the general public at both locations, either physically or virtually. Administrative Secretaries should issue consequential orders by 28 April 2021 to ensure that this order takes effect fully,” the order reads.

Referring to yet another annexure, the order reads, “The Heads of the Departments indicated in the annexure should have an internal arrangement on similar lines as that of civil secretariat departments with the HoDs available equitably at both the places.”