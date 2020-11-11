MP, ex-legislators, deputations call on LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor (LG), Manoj Sinha on Wednesday met an MP, leaders of various political parties, and public deputations at Raj Bhavan here.

The MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma and former legislator and J&K BJP head, Ravinder Raina discussed the issues related to regularization of daily wage workers, other casual labourers in different departments and farmers’ welfare in Jammu and Kashmir, with the LG.

Likewise, Mahant Rohit Shastri of Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust met the LG and discussed the present scenario of Sanskrit language in Jammu and Kashmir.

Similarly, Corporator Jammu Municipal Corporation, Rajinder Sharma talked about the civic issues of Jammu city, building permissions and other public importance matters.

Chief Operating Officer, J&K Telecom Circle, Rajnish Verma sought the J&K administration’s support for improving telecom footprints across J&K under Digital India Mission. Renowned cricketer, Mithun Manhas also called on the LG and discussed issues related to sports development in J&K.

The LG gave a patient hearing to all the deputations while assuring them that various steps were being taken for the public good.