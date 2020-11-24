Muftis, Abdullahs acted like private companies: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday accused the Muftis and Abdullahs of acting like private companies to build their properties and depriving people of Jammu and Kashmir of benefits of development.

Addressing an election rally here, BJP national general secretary TarunChugh came down heavily on the NC, PDP and Congress, saying that they had kept J&K hostage for more than five decades and claimed that the Roshni scam was only a tip of the iceberg.

“The two private companies, Abdullah and sons and Mufti and sons, have played havoc with Jammu and Kashmir, both administratively and economically,” he said.

He alleged that “the two families” conspired to deprive women of their rights on the pretext of Article 370 and owed an explanation to them. “The recent Rs 25,000-crore scam unearthed by the government was just a tip of an iceberg,” he said referring to the alleged Roshni scam.

“There are hundreds of such scams that have taken place in the last 50 years by the Abdullah-Mufti families to build their properties,” he alleged at a rally for the BJP candidate in District Development Council polls Sushma Devi.

The BJP asked the Congress to explain its support to the Gupkar alliance which, he alleged, was indulging in anti-democratic and anti-national actions.

Chugh also alleged that the Congress had been surreptitiously supporting the Chinese designs in the region and had been working hand-in-glove with the “anti-national forces”.