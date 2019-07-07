Murder accused among two absconders held in Poonch

Two absconders including a woman facing charges of murder were arrested in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

Murat Bi of Chajjla village was arrested from Mendhar on Saturday, a police officer said.

He said the woman was wanted in connection with an FIR registered against her under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) including murder and rioting.

The other accused, Gulzar Hussain from Dharana village, was arrested from Mendhar, the officer said.

He was on the run for the last five years after commission of an offence punishable under various sections of RPC including voluntarily causing hurt.