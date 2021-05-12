Jammu, Latest News
SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 12, 2021, 12:23 PM

Mysterious 'grenade' explosion in J&K's Samba; police launch investigation

SSP Samba said the cops at the checkpoint heard an explosion last night and found part of a grenade in the morning in the vicinity during searches.
Representational Image
Representational Image

A mysterious explosion suspected to be a grenade took place in Nud area of J&K’s Samba district last night prompting police to launch a search operation, officials said on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the explosion.

SSP Samba, Rajesh Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the police men posted at at the checkpoint in Nud heard an explosion last night and found part of a grenade around 20 metres away from the checkpoint in the morning during searches.

Sharma said an investigation has been launched into the suspicious grenade blast.

The SSP further informed that the area along the nearby river has been prone to militant infiltration event though there has been no report of fresh infiltration in the recent past.

