SYED AMJAD SHAH
Jammu,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:14 AM

Mysterious grenade explosion in Samba

A search has been launched by Police in Samba district’s Nud area of Jammu region following explosion of a grenade under suspicious circumstances.

However, no one was hurt in the explosion.

SSP Samba Rajesh Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the policemen posted at Nud Naka heard an explosion last night, and during morning, when they started searches, the policemen found a lever of the grenade – 15-20 meters away from the check point.

“We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Sharma said that they used to infiltrate in the past from the river area of Nud.

“We conducted searches throughout the day in the area. However, nothing was recovered,” he said.

