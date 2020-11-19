Nagrota gunfight: Advisor Bhatnagar meets injured police personnel

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar on Thursday visited Government Medical College, Jammu and met the police personnel who were injured during an encounter at Nagrota.

During his visit, the Advisor asked the medical officers about the condition of both the police personnel. He was informed that both of them were stable.

The Advisor directed the Medical Superintendent to ensure that the injured be given the best possible medical care and directed them for their constant monitoring. He complimented the injured personnel for their bravery and assured that all assistance will be provided to them.