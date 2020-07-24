Jammu, Today's Paper
UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 11:12 PM

National Conference condoles with party member

UPDATED: July 24, 2020, 11:12 PM

National Conference Friday expressed grief over the demise of five members of the family of party block President and Sarpanch, VD Surishta, in Udhampur district.

Describing the deaths as tragic and unfortunate, the party leaders conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family. They also expressed solidarity with Surishta, who lost her brother and his entire family in the accident. The party leaders prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Besides provincial President Devender Singh Rana, those who conveyed condolences to the bereaved family included Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Surjeet Singh Salathia and others.

