National Fire Service Day observed in J&K

Like other parts of the country, J&K Fire and Emergency Services Department also commemorated the National Fire Service Day by paying homage to the martyrs.

The main function was held at F&ES Hqrs Gandhi Nagar, where Dr B. Srinivas, Director Fire and Emergency Services led the officers and jawans of the Department in laying wreaths at the martyr’s memorial.

A two-minute silence was observed on this occasion. This year in the country, the event is more important for J&K F&ES Department as in the list of martyrs, the governments pay tribute to the sacrifices of three of brave Firemen of J&K F&ES Department who laid down their lives in the line of duty during a fire operation on 12th February 2020 in Jammu. Till date, 72 brave fire fighters have laid down their lives since 1962 in Jammu & Kashmir.

The day was also commemorated at F&ES Hqrs Batamaloo Srinagar where Bashir Ahmad, DD F&ES Srinagar led the parade and paid floral tributes to the martyrs. At Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur, where around 700 Firemen are presently undergoing the basic training, held a commemoration parade where Mohan Lal, SSP Assistant Director (Outdoor) and others paid rich tributes to martyrs of the Fire Services.

Speaking on the occasion, the officers of the Department highlighted the importance of the day and exhorted upon the new entrants to work with zeal and determination for rendering their best services for the society at large.

During this week long “ Fire Services Week”, the Department has taken series of steps/ initiatives for widespread awareness campaign on fire prevention and safety measures. Special programmes are being organized to ensure that general public including students and other stakeholders are sensitized over safety and fire preventive measures with focus on encouraging use of the fire safety equipment at the vulnerable places/ areas. Besides, two Fire Stations; one at Ramnagar in Udhampur and another at Ramgarh in District Samba have got been completed and both these stations are being dedicated for service to the people of the area during the week.