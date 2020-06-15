National Generic Document Registration System launched in JK

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, K K Sharma, today e-launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, the department of Land Resources has developed a National Generic Documents Registration System through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to aptly address the diversity and variation prevailing across the UT on account of languages, processes and formats through inclusion of all requirements of J&K on this account.

On the occasion, the Advisor said that generic customizable software when universally adopted in the country will enable anywhere access to data and information to both the common man and the enforcement and regularity agencies. He added that transparency will be promoted due to registration through digital means and people will get the benefits in hassle free manner.

Dr Pawan Kotwal said that this event signifies a remarkable transition from a manual system of carrying out the Process of Registration to a Computerized System of Registration.

Pertinently, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, in an order issued on 31st October 2019, created a separate Registration Department which would function under the overall administrative control of the Revenue Department. Consequently, the Financial Commissioner Revenue has been designated as Inspector General of Registration. Further, Additional Inspectors General, Registration, Registrars and Sub Registrars have been notified for the entire Union Territory.

It was informed that the Government of J&K has decided to adopt NGDRS for roll out across the UT in 20 Registrar Officer (RO) and 77 Sub Registrar Officer (SRO) sites spread over 20 districts. The NGDRS is basically a web-enabled software application which has been deployed and hosted centrally as a state specific instance.

The application is specially designed to be used by Sub Registrar, citizens and apex users from the Registration Department. The product works as a complete user interface for Document Registration process.

Dr Pawan Kotwal informed the meeting that the department has to complete all components regarding the process of Jammu and Srinagar cities by 15th July 2020 and rest of the districts would be completed ending August, 2020.

Principal Secretary, Information Technical Department, Bipul Pathak; Joint Secretary (LR) DoLR, MoRD, H S Meena; Director General NIC New Delhi, Dr Neeta Verma; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma; Div Com Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole; Additional SIO NIC J&K, Saleem Khan and all Deputy Commissioners of J&K attended the meeting through video conferencing besides Commissioner S&LR J&K, Shahnawaz Bukhari; Additional Commissioner Central, N A Baba; Regional Director S&LR Jammu, DrMushnak Ahmed; Additional IGR Jammu, Rishpal Singh and Consultant JaKlaRMA, Tarsem Chand were also present in the meeting.