National Lok Adalat held across J&K, Ladakh

National Lok Adalat was Satuday held across J&K and Ladakh in which 3593 cases were resolved besides an amount of Rs 21.50 crore was settled.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the National Lok Adalat was organised in all the districts of J&K and Ladakh to achieve the goal of access to justice for all and to help the poor litigants tide over their financial problems and untold mental stress.

He said that as per the information received from the districts, of a total number of 5447 cases taken up by 98 benches in the day-long National Lok Adalat at various courts across J&K and Ladakh, 3593 cases were disposed off and an amount of Rs 21,49,88,213 was awarded as compensation and settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bill cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonour and bank recovery cases.

The spokesman said J&K Legal Services Authority, and Ladakh Legal Services Authority, under the stewardship of Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Patron-in-Chief J&K & Ladakh Legal Services Authorities, Justice Pankaj Mithal, and under the guidance of Executive Chairman J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority, Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, organised the National Lok Adalat throughout J&K and Ladakh.

He said Member Secretary, J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authority, M K Sharma thanked all the participants including the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSAs, lawyers, representatives of insurance companies and banks, staff of the courts and legal services institutions and litigants for their pragmatic approach in settlement of cases in such a large number.