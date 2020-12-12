National LokAdalat held across courts of J&K, Ladakh; 4628 cases settled

National LokAdalat was held today across the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with settlement of a total of 4628 cases in which Rs.47.70 crore were awarded as compensation amount.

As the entire citizenry including the litigants are in deep mental stress due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, J&K Legal Services Authority and Ladakh Legal Services Authority under the stewardship of Patron-in-Chief and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice (A), High Court of J&K and under the guidance of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority organized National LokAdalats throughout the UTs of J&K and Ladakh.

This National LokAdalat was organized in all the districts of UTs of J&K and Ladakh to achieve the goal of Access to Justice for all and to help the poor litigants tide over their financial problems and untold mental stress.

As per the information received from the districts, out of a total number of 8007 cases taken up by 117 benches in the day long National LokAdalat at various courts across the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, 4628 cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs 47,69,86,336 was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonor and bank recovery cases.

M K Sharma, Member Secretary, J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authority thanked all the participants including the Judicial Officers, Secretaries DLSAs, Advocates, representatives of insurance companies and banks, staff of the courts besides Legal Services Institutions and litigants for their pragmatic approach towards settlement of cases in such a large number.