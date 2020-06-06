National Panthers Party stages protest

National Panthers Party (NPP) chief Harsh Dev Singh on Saturday torched a government’s “effigy” to protest against the new recruitment rules here, terming a recent notification on the issue a “cruel joke” with educated unemployed youth of J&K.

Various political parties, including National Conference and Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, too have opposed the new recruitment rules as “unjust for local residents” and “prejudicial in nature” and demanded its immediate rollback.

On June 4, the administration notified special recruitment rules for filling up of vacant Class-IV posts in all departments and brought an end to the division and district specific recruitments. This practice will also be followed in respect of gazetted and non-gazetted posts in future.

Protesting against the new rules, Singh came out of his office and set ablaze an “effigy of the government” and sought modification of the new rules with repeal of SRO-202, a government order of 2015 under which the appointees in government service get only basic pay for the first five years of their service.

Describing the new rules as “unconstitutional and anti-youth”, he said denying the legitimate remuneration to appointed youths amounted to grave injustice besides violation of the principle of “equal pay for equal work”.

Seeking withdrawal of the SRO-202 and modification of new rules, Singh cautioned the government to refrain from testing the patience of the teeming unemployed of J&K.