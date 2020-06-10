Navin Choudhary reviews implementation of KCC scheme

In order to ensure 100% issuance of Kissan Credit Cards (KCC) to all eligible farmers of the State and more than doubling the rural credit flow to farmers, a meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department Navin K. Choudhary, at Civil Secretariat, Jammu.

Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department drew the attention of participants regarding launch of Pradhan Mantri Jan Kalyan Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Scheme post COVID-19. He underscored that all the components of the two schemes are at present highest priority of the Government at both National and State level. In fact substantial chunk of the components under these two schemes are aimed at major interventions in the rural economy through enhanced production and productivity in the primary sector. Enhanced credit flow will be the backbone of the successful intended outcomes.

Choudhary directed that “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” requires saturation of KCC immediately to 100% eligible beneficiaries. The issuance of KCC to 100% farmers need to be completed by 15th July, 2020. Farmers include those engaged in Agriculture, Horticulture, Dairy, Fisheries, and Sericulture etc. Convenor SLBC will immediately draw branch wise target of all banks to meet the above deadline.

All HoDs of Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Animal/Sheep Husbandry/ Fisheries/ Sericulture will ensure that their field staff visit all villages and get enrolled all eligible beneficiaries for having KCC. Convenor SLBC will also advertise through newspapers and electronic media requesting the eligible farmers to approach bank branches for KCC.

Choudhary further directed that Credit flow target to the primary sector is to be enhanced 2.5 times of the total credit extended during the last year. Half of the same must flow by 7th August, 2020, the date on which report has to be submitted to Government of India. Convenor SLBC will also use the media educating farmers regarding KCC, schemes available for rural credit and maximum time line of 15 days for sanctioning/disbursal of loans from the date of receipt of the application.

It was decided that no bank branch will turn away any farmers on the ground of targets already achieved or asking to approach some other branch on any pretext. They will instead entertain the application and make sure that the farmer gets the loan disbursed either from the same branch or from the other branch through them. All lead bank officers will immediately swing in action and visit branch to branch to ensure issuance of credit and rapid approval and disbursal of loans. Revised format for KCC for Dairy farmers to be publicized by Convenor SLBC.

Choudhary directed that all district lead bank officers will submit the weekly progress report to Convenor SLBC, who in turn will compile and forward to Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Department as well as Finance Department.

Choudhary advised that “Kissan Pakhwada” be organized in July, 2020 with the approval of the competent authority. During this fortnight, all branches of all the banks in the State will focus their entire energy towards issuance of KCC, accepting/examining the application for rural credit and final disbursal in next two weeks. The bank branches will facilitate the farmers in filling up the forms etc.

All HoDs of the concerned departments will be separately directed to associate themselves with “Kissan Pakhwada” and help the intending eligible beneficiaries related to their sector to approach bank branches for issuance of KCC and actually seeking and getting credit.