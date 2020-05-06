Navin conducts tour of Udhampur

To take stock of developmental works and other projects being executed in different sectors here, Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Animal & Sheep Husbandry Navin Kumar Choudhary conducted a day long tour of the district.

He convened a meeting of divisional and district level officers of the departments to review the progress of works.

During his tour, Choudhary visited Shitramble, Malhar cluster sites of project Jeevika, where he inspected progress of Jeevika project launched by the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner, Piyush Singla apprised the Principal Secretary about the project Jeevika, conceptualized for water conservation and gainful sustainable livelihood opportunities of small and marginal farmers in the district.

He was informed that under this project 250 ponds were being constructed in convergence with MGNREGA in all panchayats of district out of which two clusters are completed while remaining 65 clusters are in progress.

He stressed on scaling up of Jeevika clusters in the district so that the farmers’ community can avail maximum benefits of these projects in their respective areas.

Agriculture department was asked to identify the suitable sites for farmers market along the clusters sites nearby highway with parking space besides farmers producing organization or cooperative societies be framed in the interest of the farmer’s community.

He stressed the brand name “Jeevika organic” should be promoted and Mobile app of Jeevika should be launched in the district for marketing.

Choudhary also interacted with farmers and stressed to promote organic farming in all the Jeevika clusters in the district to increase their agriculture income. He said government is making all efforts for sustainable growth of agriculture and its allied sectors by introducing several innovative measures to enable farmers to get maximum returns from their land.

He asked the CAO to constitute an apex body of all farmers interest group (FIG) and commodity interest group (CIG) in the district which will take care of farmer’s interest.

He stressed upon the officers to ensure effective implementation of Government sponsored schemes meant for socio-economic transformation of farmer’s community which will help in achieving the target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Later, the Principal Secretary also visited Narsoo where he laid the foundation stone of Kissan Mandi in presence of director Horticulture and marketing Imam Din.