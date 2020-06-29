Navin directs departments to achieve set targets

Principal Secretary Agriculture, Animal & Sheep Husbandry Departments, Navin Choudhary today chaired a meeting to review functioning of the departments and implementation of different schemes sponsored by Central and UT governments for the benefit of farmers.

The meeting discussed various schemes of these departments and sought feedback from the field officers regarding their implementation in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the occasion, the Principal Secretary directed the concerned to work towards achieving set targets fixed by these departments.

He also directed the officers to remain connected and in constant touch with the farmers and fruit growers in order to provide relevant information regarding farming. He urged the functionaries to make all out efforts so that J&K would be self reliant in the agricultural sector.