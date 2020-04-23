Navin for development-oriented schemes for farming community

Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Navin Kumar Choudhary, Thursday exhorted the officers to lay special focus on formulation of development oriented schemes for farming community under CAPEX budget.

Choudhary issued the directions while chairing a meeting held here regarding finalization of plan under CAPEX budget for 2020-21, of Animal and Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries departments.

The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, Director Fisheries J&K, Director Finance Department besides officials from other allied and concerned departments.

Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir and others participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held to finalize plan under CAPEX for 2020-21 as per ceiling conveyed by the Finance department.

The Principal Secretary, while reviewing department wise development activities, emphasized upon the officers to work out a comprehensive strategy envisaging formulation of development-oriented schemes for farmers’ community.

He asked the officers to include beneficiary oriented development projects in the current CAPEX including integrated dairy development projects, integrated sheep development projects, integrated wool processing and marketing projects, integrated mutton processing cum marketing linkage projects and integrated sheep breeding and rearing projects.

Choudhary asked the officers to encourage and motivate farmers’ community for establishment of cattle feed processing units and fodder development plants on subsidy basis. He directed the officers for drafting guidelines for establishment of milk processing and fodder development plants in J&K.

He asked the officers to import Merino sheep under insurance policy to help the sector get a boost for enhanced results.

Choudhary stressed for setting-up and up-gradation of veterinary labs, procurement of essential machinery, equipment and purchase of mobile veterinary vans besides purchase of ambulances for taking care of stray animals one each for Jammu and Kashmir.