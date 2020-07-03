Navin for doubling farmers' income through convergence, ANB scheme

Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Navin K Choudhary, Friday emphasized on doubling farmers’ income through convergence and Atma Nirbhar Bharat (ANB) scheme. He said this in a meeting held at SKUAST-Jammu.

Choudhary stressed upon farmers to use of Atma Nirbhar Bharat scheme for popularizing value addition, processing, grading and packaging. He advocated submission of projects under the scheme to develop farm gate facilities in Jammu region.

Navin asked the Director Agriculture, Jammu to provide market space to Self Help Groups for displaying their products to motivate entrepreneurs. He emphasized on improving the viability of cold storage of fruits and vegetables and suggested selection of 250 panchayats for demonstration of latest technologies in the field. He called for greater convergence among university scientists and departments for achieving better results.

Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-Jammu, Professor J P Sharma stressed upon the need of adopting Integrated Farming System, protected cultivation, on-site organic production and community level value addition through collaborative efforts of KVKs and line departments.

On the occasion, an exhibition was also organised to display University technologies and farmers’ innovations.