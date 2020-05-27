Navin for enhancement of agriculture production

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary today emphasised on growth of farm economy by enhancement of agriculture production.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss and review Annual Action Plan under National Food Security Mission (NFSM) for the year 2020-21.

Navin said that it is imperative to enhance farm level economy (Farm Profits) to restore confidence among the farmers amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He directed to bring the remaining 3 districts of Kashmir Division under National Food Security Mission-Rice (NFSM-Rice).

Navin directed the concerned authorities for face-lifting of Agriculture Department buildings with wall inscriptions explaining latest agriculture techniques and schemes for the information of farmers.

Meanwhile, the meeting was informed that Rs 355.99 lakh has been earmarked under rice component under this Annual Action Plan (2020-21), Rs 417.43 lakh under wheat component, Rs 276.08 lakh under Coarse Cereals (Maize), Rs 458.69 lakh under total pulses component, Rs 79.71 lakh under Nutri-Cereals (Bajra).