NC bags DDC chairperson posts in J&K's Kishtwar, Ramban

The candidates from National Conference (NC) bagged District Development Council (DDC) chairperson posts in Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu on Thursday.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that NC candidate Puja Devi in Kishtwar bagged eight votes and was elected chairperson while Congress candidate Saima Lone bagged the deputy’s post.

In Ramban, NC candidate Shamshad Begum bagged the DDC chairperson post securing eleven votes while Rabiya Beigh, an independent candidate was elected vice chairperson.

Pertinently, three independent DDC members from Ramban including former bureaucrat Bashir Rounyal joined NC yesterday and extended support to the party candidate today.