Jammu, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 3:25 PM

NC bags DDC chairperson posts in J&K's Kishtwar, Ramban

Pertinently, three independent DDC members from Ramban including former bureaucrat Bashir Rounyal joined NC yesterday and extended support to the party candidate today.
GK Web Desk
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 18, 2021, 3:25 PM
Representational Image
Representational Image

The candidates from National Conference (NC) bagged District Development Council (DDC) chairperson posts in Kishtwar and Ramban districts of Jammu on Thursday.

Quoting officials, news agency KNO reported that NC candidate Puja Devi in Kishtwar bagged eight votes and was elected chairperson while Congress candidate Saima Lone bagged the deputy’s post.

Trending News
File Photo

One-way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

He had received critical injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Srinagar, they said. GK Photo

Driver critically injured in car accident in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

Wildlife Dept official among four injured in leopard attack in south Kashmir's Shopian

Three of family killed in road accident in J&K's Kishtwar

In Ramban, NC candidate Shamshad Begum bagged the DDC chairperson post securing eleven votes while Rabiya Beigh, an independent candidate was elected vice chairperson.

Pertinently, three independent DDC members from Ramban including former bureaucrat Bashir Rounyal joined NC yesterday and extended support to the party candidate today.

Tagged in , , , , ,
Related News