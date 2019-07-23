NC condemns Governor Malik's remarks

National Conference has strongly condemned the recent statement of the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik.

The party said his remarks are unconstitutional and “cast a shadow on the credibility, independence and neutrality of the high office of the Governor”, according to a written statement issued here. The party leaders reminded the Governor that he holds a constitutional position by virtue of which he is the custodian of the constitution of the state and the country.

National Conference has always maintained the respect and dignity for the high office of the Governor unless the person holding it has created an environment which is against the tenants of democracy and democratic norms and principles, the statement said.

The party leaders said that it is nobody’s case to protect the corrupt and cover up the malpractices committed by anyone. However unsubstantiated, unfounded comments to vilify the reputation of any and every politician, public servant and government employee is unwarranted and coming from the Governor himself is highly condemnable.

Meanwhile rich tributes were paid to the veteran freedom fighter GhulamNabiWaniSogami on his 38th death anniversary. Among others women’s wing provincial president ErSabiyaQadri, YNC District president Srinagar Khalid Rathore also paid glowing tributes to the late leader. The occasion saw a huge participation of YNC functionaries, Women’s wing functionaries.