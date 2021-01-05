NC delegation calls on LG | 'Ensure admin's neutrality in establishing DDCs'

A delegation of the National Conference (NC) Tuesday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Jammu and urged him to ensure neutrality and impartiality of the administration in the establishment of District Development Councils (DDCs).

A statement of NC issued here said that during their meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, the NC delegation led by NC Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana stressed on respecting peoples’ mandate and upholding their faith in the grass-roots level democratic institutions while establishing DDCs that holds a promise for transforming the rural landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

The statement said that the NC delegation drew the LG’s attention to the attempts being made to “mutilate” the mandate of the people by encouraging “horse-trading” of the recently-elected councilors saying this was not good for the democracy.