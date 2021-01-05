Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 5, 2021, 11:03 PM

NC delegation calls on LG | 'Ensure admin's neutrality in establishing DDCs'

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 5, 2021, 11:03 PM

A delegation of the National Conference (NC) Tuesday met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan in Jammu and urged him to ensure neutrality and impartiality of the administration in the establishment of District Development Councils (DDCs).

A statement of NC issued here said that during their meeting with the Lieutenant Governor, the NC delegation led by NC Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana stressed on respecting peoples’ mandate and upholding their faith in the grass-roots level democratic institutions while establishing DDCs that holds a promise for transforming the rural landscape in Jammu and Kashmir.

Trending News

KU postpones UG, LLM, LLB exams

Army rescues pregnant woman

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari welcomes announcement of new industrial package

Restore essential supplies, clear snow from roads in Kangan: Mian Altaf

The statement said that the NC delegation drew the LG’s attention to the attempts being made to “mutilate” the mandate of the people by encouraging “horse-trading” of the recently-elected councilors saying this was not good for the democracy.

Related News