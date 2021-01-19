NC emerging as a big political force: Dr Farooq

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah today exhorted the cadre across Jammu and Kashmir to remain steadfast in their resolve of serving the people and strengthening bonds of inclusiveness—the political philosophy that has withstood the test of times.

“All eyes are watching how National Conference has emerged as a big political force in Jammu and Kashmir in its own right”, Dr Abdullah said in reference to the recently held elections to grass roots level democratic institutions, especially the District Development Councils while addressing the party functionaries and workers at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here this afternoon.

The meeting reviewed the functioning of the party at district and block levels, especially in the wake of its performance in the recent elections. Besides Provincial President Mr Devender Singh Rana, senior party leaders were present on the occasion.

Dr Farooq Abdullah said that massive support despite numerous challenges is reflective of the deep faith of the people in the National Conference, which has met the challenges with courage and fortitude. The strength of the party emanates from the people at ground zero and there is a need to channelize this support for the betterment of the people, irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion. He said the National Conference has all along cherished the great values of the pluralistic ethos that has actually been a binding force between the regions and religions. This spirit has not only to be sustained but promoted in a big way to keep at bay the divisive forces, he added.