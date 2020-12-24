NC hails voters, takes out rally in Mandi

After registering a thumping win from Mandi District Development Council constituency, National Conference took out a victory rally in the area terming it as a win of the common masses.

The rally was led by Provincial President, Youth NC, Ajaz Jan whose mother Ateeqa Begum won as NC candidate from Mandi DDC constituency defeating a former MLC. The rally ended at Mandi Tehsil, headquarters where people from all walks of life had assembled. “This is not only a win of NC candidate but win of common masses who voted for restoration of special status of Jammu and Kashmir besides other basic issues.” said Ajaz Jan while addressing the gathering.