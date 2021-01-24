NC is people's choice for J&K: Devender Rana

Emphasising that the premier role of National Conference (NC) in any political setup in Jammu and Kashmir could not be wished away, NC Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana Sunday said that the recent elections to the District Development Boards had sent out this message, loud and clear.

“Whenever any credible authentic democratic process will be held, the results will stamp the people’s choice for NC,” a statement of NC issued here quoted Rana while addressing a public meeting at Agore in Mathwar block.

Rana lauded the political sagacity of the people in lending their wholehearted support in the District Development Council polls to NC across Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that this was amply reflected by the striking rate in both the divisions.

Rana said a clear message had gone out that the next government in Jammu and Kashmir would be formed by NC.

“This has unnerved all those who had written off the party because of their little political understanding and lack of connect with the people,” he said in the statement.

Rana said that the elections to the grassroots level democratic institutions had also exposed the BJP’s fragility with its sitting Member of Parliament, and J&K President and two former ministers being rejected by the electorate in their home turf.

“Such is the credibility deficit in the party that its leaders have been seeking votes, even for panchayats and DDCs, in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their individual performances have been dismal. They failed on all fronts in deliverance during the past six years. The development and employment generation received a huge dent. The BJP also left the daily-rated workers in lurch and promises about packages proved hoax,” he said.

Rana described the recent vote to NC as support to its politics of inclusiveness.

“The people have vehemently rejected the politics of divide, which they feel is detrimental to harmonious growth of a healthy society,” he said. “The best part of democracy is people reposing trust and giving mandate to political parties with the hope of their welfare and development and at the same time punishing them too if they fail to deliver.”

Rana said NC believes in service to the people, irrespective of caste, creed or religion, as they were the real fountainhead of the power.

“Unmindful of achieving the power, the party cadre has all along dedicated itself to the overall public good in all the regions and sub-regions of Jammu and Kashmir and it will continue to do so in future as well with renewed vigour and commitment,” he said.

Referring to local issues, Rana called for expeditious and time-bound completion of various development projects and implementation of various welfare schemes.

He also stressed the need for institutional transparency and responsibility towards people, saying that the government institutions including police were custodians of public interest.

“We hope that the administration, particularly the Police will work independently without interference by vested interests,” Rana said.