NC seeks ordinance for management, regulation of Hindu shrines, temples

National Conference today sought issuance of an ordinance with regard to implementation of the Kashmiri Hindu Shrines and Religious Places (Management and Regulation) Bill, adding that this will be one of the major confidence building measures to pave the way for the honourable and safe return of displaced people back to their homes and hearths.

“We urge the Centre, as also Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to facilitate the implementation of the bill, brought twice by the National Conference in the Legislative Assembly but could not get passage due to inherent contradictions of several political parties”, Provincial Vice President Anil Dhar said while addressing a press conference at SK Bhavan here this afternoon. He was flanked by Provincial Vice President SomNathKhajuria, Chairman of the NC Minority Cell BushanLalBhat, President . M.K Yogi and JatinBhat.

Anil Dhar said that the National Conference piloted the Bill twice, first by Abdul Rahim Rather and later by Saif-ullah Mir on the directions of Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah with an objective of transparent management of the shrines and temples across the Kashmir Valley besides their protection and safeguard. He regretted that due to politics, these bills could not be passed, which has caused immense concern and dismay among the displaced Kashmiri Hindu population. He said the Ordinance will help in taking care of these properties and the boards should be established on the pattern of GurdwaraPrabandhak Board and Wakf Board.