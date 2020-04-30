NC seeks rollback of order shifting service cases to CAT Chandigarh

Criticising the decision with regard to transfer of pending cases with regard to service matters of J&K government employees to Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), Chandigarh, National Conference Thursday sought revocation of the order.

“The order issued by Union Department of Personnel and Training is uncalled for and almost a punishment for the aggrieved employees of Jammu and Kashmir, who will be required to proceed to Chandigarh for redressal of their grievances,” said a joint statement issued by National Conference leaders, calling for its abeyance forthwith in the larger interest of the employees.

The party leaders lamented that by virtue of the order over 30,000 cases pending in J&K High Court, at Srinagar and Jammu wings, would stand transferred to CAT Chandigarh, entailing an unwarranted and avoidable burden on the employees.

“The new mechanism will serve as a deterrent for the aggrieved employees who may be required to seek redressal in their service matters in future as well. The cumbersome process and hearing far away in Chandigarh will ultimately prove a demoralizing factor for the employees,” the statement added.

It said the decision has directly impacted thousands of employees, who mostly comprise non-gazetted and Class-IV employees, daily wagers, casual, consolidated and contractual workforce, who cannot afford litigation far away in Chandigah.

“The decision also foils the commitments made by governments from time to time to ensure door-step justice to people and in this case the employees”, the statement said, urging the government to rollback the order in the larger interest of the state subjects of J&K.

Besides provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, the signatories to the joint statement included Rattan Lal Gupta, DS Chauhan, Kashmira Singh, Surinder Singh Bunty and others.